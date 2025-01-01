Jon Bernthal takes 'a little' credit for Tom Holland becoming Spider-Man

Jon Bernthal believes he had "a little something" to do with Tom Holland landing the role of Spider-Man.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Walking Dead actor recalled how he and Holland helped each other land their respective Marvel roles, Frank Castle/The Punisher and Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

He explained that they helped each other make their audition tapes while working on the 2017 movie Pilgrimage, and Bernthal believes his advice to Holland about showing off his stunt skills made him stand out from the crowd.

"I gave him the note, 'Tom, maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip and then start the scene.' And he was like, 'Yeah, you think I should do that? That's not too much?'" he recalled. "I was like, 'I don't think any of these other fools are able to do that,' and he in fact did that... It's not that I take responsibility for him, but you know, like a little something."

The Sicario actor went on to praise the British star for having "such focus and such belief" in himself during the process.

"He would say, 'I'm Spider-Man,' I mean, he really believed he was going to get it. I was like 'There's probably a lot of people that want to be Spider-Man. I mean, you're super talented and all, but the odds are kind of against you, but yeah, let's make the tape,'" he shared.

"He just had this belief. And when you get to know him and see how he shows up, there is a reason why he is the movie star that he is."

Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and has gone on to appear in several Marvel movies. He is set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which are both slated to premiere in 2026.