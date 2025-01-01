Michael B. Jordan was 'hyped' seeing himself as twins in Sinners

Michael B. Jordan felt "hyped" when he first saw himself on screen as twins in the new horror Sinners.

The supernatural horror film, which is set in the American South in the 1930s, stars Jordan as the twins Smoke and Stack, who open a club in their hometown that attracts some undead clientele.

In an interview with Extra, the Creed star admitted it was technically difficult playing two characters within the same scene, so it was very gratifying to see all of his hard work pay off in the finished film.

"I was hyped. I think I yelled out an audible 'woo.' I was like, 'Yeahhh!'" he shared, before citing one of the scenes that held a particular significance for him.

"It was a shot that we spent a lot of time trying to get, so the technicality of them passing the cigarette back and forth and lighting it and smoking it, you know, even without looking at times, you know, (it) was an extreme challenge and something we both were dead set on making sure we got and we're really happy with it," he added.

While Jordan found the process challenging, he also enjoyed working with his frequent collaborator, Ryan Coogler, to develop the characters' distinct personalities and the dynamic between them.

"It was pretty challenging but a lot of fun as well, getting a chance to develop, you know, two characters... the work that we did to develop how they walk and how they talk and the mannerisms and how they hold their body, and, you know, the different tics that they both had," he said.

Sinners is the latest collaboration between writer-director Coogler and Jordan, following the films Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther. It is in cinemas now.