NEWS Johnny Depp in talks for new Pirates of the Caribbean film Newsdesk





Johnny Depp is reportedly in "advanced" talks to reprise his role in another Pirates of the Caribbean adventure.



UK website Express reported that bosses at Disney, which made the five previous Pirates films, are getting ready to greenlight the project, and quoted a senior executive who revealed that a script is already in place and "the door will be wide open for more future episodes for Johnny, despite everything he has been through".



Depp was dropped by Disney after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, wrote about her experience as a victim of domestic abuse.



A photo of Depp in the upcoming movie Day Drinker was released this week, with Depp sporting a greying beard, and his hair pulled back in a man bun.



Variety shared the news that the film had started production, featuring Depp and Penélope Cruz, who have worked together on a handful of films including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Madelyn Cline, breakout actor in Netflix's Outer Banks, also stars.



Last year, Depp dipped his toes back into the movie-making scene with a role in Jeanne du Barry. He played 18th-century French monarch King Louis XV in the French-language film, which premiered at the annual Cannes film festival.

