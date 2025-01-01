Colin Farrell to move disabled adult son into care facility

Colin Farrell has revealed he is planning put his son James, who has Angelman syndrome, into a long-term care facility.

He and his ex-partner Kim Bordenave have made the decision to put their son into a facility over fears he would be left alone if anything should happen to them.

"It's tricky - some parents will say, 'I want to take care of my child myself,' and I respect that," Farrell told Candis Magazine.

"But my horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James' mother, Kim, has a car crash and she's taken too - and then James is on his own?"

Farrell said that James, who is now 21, would then become "a ward of the state", adding: "And he goes where? We'd have no say in it."

The actor shared that he and Bordenave are exploring options and hope to "find somewhere we like where he can go now, while we're still alive and healthy, that we can go and visit, and we can take him out sometimes".

The Oscar-nominated star of The Banshees of Inisherin, who recently won a Golden Globe for HBO series The Penguin, has previously opened up about his son's condition.

Angelman syndrome is a rare disorder that affects the nervous system and causes developmental delays among other issues.

Last year, Farrell launched a foundation to provide support for people and families with intellectual disabilities in honour of James.