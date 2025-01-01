Meghann Fahy admits stabbing on screen is harder than it looks

Meghann Fahy has revealed that stabbing on-screen is much harder than it looks.

In her new thriller Drop, The White Lotus star plays Violet, a widowed single mother who is terrorised by an anonymous person sending her threatening messages during a first date.

Reflecting on the shoot on the Collider Ladies Night podcast, Fahy admitted she has a newfound respect for horror actors because it is difficult to make a stabbing look convincing on film.

"I've never stabbed anybody in real life or on film before and that was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be," she shared. "It's so technical and to sell it (is) way harder than it looks. I have such a newfound respect and admiration for all of that and all of those films and the actors who are pulling it off with such commitment. I watched playback and I was like, 'Oh, this does not look real.'"

After breaking through in TV in shows like The Bold Type, The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, Drop marks Fahy's first lead movie role.

She confessed that it was a challenging and exhausting experience, particularly as her character was "kind of alone" in her terror, but she's proud of the finished product.

"It'll always be my first thriller so it's always gonna have such a special place in my heart," she praised.

Drop, directed by Happy Death Day's Christopher Landon, is in cinemas now.