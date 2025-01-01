Bella Ramsey to turn teenage anorexia struggle into a movie

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey wants to direct a film based on a script they have written about their teenage struggle with anorexia.

The non-binary British actor, who goes by they/them pronouns, shot to fame while still a child as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones and was then cast as the lead, Mildred Hubble, in a BBC TV adaptation of The Worst Witch books.

However, the long time away from home and pressure of being in the starring role resulted in them developing an eating disorder, which they recovered from after counselling.

"Leading a show, you have the responsibility of that on your shoulders," they told The Observer of their struggles. "There is a maturity that's required of you that thankfully came quite naturally to me, but it's just... it's hard. It's just hard."

The experience has inspired them to write a movie script, titled Toast and Jam, which The Observer states they intend to try and direct.

"It's finished," Bella said of the script. "I've finished it so many times, but now it's finished-finished, ready-to-be-sent-out finished."

The 21-year-old is now happy living and making friends in London but does admit their rise to fame resulted in missing out on teenage life.

"There is now an element of me looking back and being like, 'Oh, I was never a teenager.' I do feel like I went from kid to adult," they added. "I had to show up on set every day and be responsible and have this very adult job."