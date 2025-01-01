Madeleine West gives birth to seventh child at 45

Madeleine West has welcomed her seventh child.

The former Neighbours actor shared a photo of her newborn on social media Sunday night, captioned, "Earthside at last... and utterly perfect."

West, who played Dee Bliss on the Australian soap in the early 2000s, was met with a raft of supportive comments from famous friends, with former Home and Away actress Tammin Sursok posting, "Congratulations mama!"

West didn't disclose the baby's name or gender.

West, who is already a mother to six children with her ex-husband celebrity chef Shannon Bennett, announced her surprise pregnancy on Instagram in January.

"Whoops!" she began her post, alongside a selfie of her growing bump.

"Thought it was perimenopause, I thought wrong! And I couldn't be happier.

"Not too sure about the title geriatric mum but here we are, and I'm winding back a little to grow this little surprise package I've dubbed 007 - baby number 7, couldn't help myself."

West's birth comes weeks after the Byron Bay-based actress penned an emotional article for Australia's Stellar newspaper supplement.

"I'm officially up the duff and a certifiable hot mess: equal parts elated, terrified, and very, very alone," West said.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm surrounded by a supportive community of incredible women, but many are embarking on that mysterious and frequently ferocious hot-flash-fest that is menopause, aka The Change, while it seems the only change on my horizon is changing nappies."