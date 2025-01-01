Michael B Jordan takes box office crown with Sinners

R-rated vampire thriller Sinners starring Michael B Jordan has topped the box office in its opening weekend, despite steep competition from A Minecraft Movie.

Boosted by stellar reviews, Sinners took a global tally of $61 million (£46 million) in cinemas this weekend, marking the biggest debut for an original film since Jordan Peele's Us in 2019, Deadline reports.

Jordan plays identical twins Smoke and Stack in the movie. The action takes place in the 1930s as the brothers return home to the South and open a juke joint, only for vampires to descend on the small town.

The film earned an A grade on CinemaScore exit polls - the only horror film in more than 35 years to do so, according to Warner Bros.

Jordan has starred in several of director Ryan Coogler's previous films, including the Rocky spinoff Creed and Marvel's Black Panther. He also played Johnny Storm in 2015's Fantastic Four.

A Minecraft Movie, also from Warner Bros, was expected to be in the number one spot for the third consecutive weekend, but had to settle for second place.

In third place was The King of Kings, an animated film about the life of Jesus, featuring the voices of Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman and Mark Hamill.