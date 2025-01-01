Jackie Siegel reflects on losing husband and sister in three days

Jackie Siegel has opened up about losing both her husband and her sister in three days.

"It comforts me to know that she was there to greet him," the Queen of Versailles star told Us Weekly of the death of her husband, David Siegel, and her sister, Jessica Mallery.

"Now I know I have extra guardian angels and guidance," the documentary star continued.

David, founder and executive chairman of Westgate Resorts, died on 5 April following a battle with cancer. He was 89. Just three days later, Siegel announced that her sister had died of an accidental drug overdose. She was 43

"As I mourn the profound loss of my beloved husband David Siegel, my world was shattered again yesterday by the unexpected loss of my beautiful sister, Jessica Mallery," Siegel shared in a statement shared via her nonprofit, the Victoria's Voice Foundation.

The foundation was set up in honour of Siegel's daughter, Victoria, who also died of a drug overdose in 2015 at the age of 18.

Mallery died after using cocaine laced with fentanyl.

"Her death is another stark reminder of the drug epidemic and fentanyl crisis plaguing our country - and the urgent need to address substance abuse in order to save lives," wrote Siegel.

Siegel told Us that while her sister was brain-dead, they were keeping her organs alive for donation.