Jennifer Aniston undergoing hypnosis to combat 'extreme' fear of flying

Jennifer Aniston is undertaking hypnosis sessions to help combat her "extreme" fear of flying.

In a recent interview for Travel + Leisure, The Morning Show actress admitted she loves nothing more than sitting on a "white sandy beach (with) clear, crystal-blue water" when it comes to selecting a vacation spot.

However, Jennifer went on to reveal that she has a serious phobia surrounding air travel.

"I have an extreme fear of flying," she shared, explaining that she has formed a habit of tapping the outside of the aircraft with her right hand and stepping onto the plane with her right foot. "But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions. I have not been doing the right hand, right foot - and now it's shockingly good!"

And to get her through the flight, Jennifer noted that she relies on meditation and breathwork.

"Plugging into a good meditation can get you through," the 56-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer named Lake Como, Italy as the best place she's ever filmed a movie.

The former Friends star shot the 2019 comedy Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler at the scenic locale.

"There's always a great location with the Sandman," she joked.