Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer wed

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have tied the knot.

According to editors at TMZ, the Twilight actress and the screenwriter married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, five days after collecting a marriage licence from a local courthouse.

The outlet obtained a photo showing Kristen wearing a beige two-piece outfit while placing a ring on Dylan's finger amid the nuptials.

The Wrong Girls director sported a white minidress, which she accessorised with a plaid bow and black shoes.

While the guestlist remains under wraps, Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis were photographed arriving at the property.

Representatives for Kristen and Dylan, 37, have not yet commented on the happy news.

The pair started dating in August 2019 and got engaged two years later.

Back in 2022, Kristen discussed potential wedding plans during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, revealing she was thinking of throwing a "big party or something".

"We might just go do it this weekend, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards," the 35-year-old said at the time. "I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner."