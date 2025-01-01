Ryan Coogler describes Sinners as Michael B. Jordan's 'greatest acting challenge yet'

Director Ryan Coogler has described his new movie Sinners as Michael B. Jordan's "greatest acting challenge yet".

Jordan has starred in most of Coogler's movies, including Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, Creed, and most recently, the supernatural horror Sinners.

Speaking to LeBron James for Interview Magazine, the director explained that Sinners may have been Jordan's biggest acting challenge to date, as he stars in a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

"It was incredible seeing him do it," Coogler said. "I think it's his greatest acting challenge yet. I say that having been there to see him level up each time. Fruitvale (Station) was his first time in a movie."

The award-winning director then went on to recall how he has pushed the Without Remorse actor in his films.

"With Creed, we put him through the wringer not only dramatically, having to act across Sylvester Stallone and having to carry the legacy of Carl Weathers, but also the athletic portion of it - him having to change his body and learn how to fight and be in there without a stunt double," he explained.

"And with Black Panther, just upping the ante again with a character like Killmonger and putting him through all the special effects, the superhero suits."

However, Coogler then went on to say that Sinners was a new kind of challenge for his frequent collaborator.

"But this was a challenge I had never put on any actor, bro," he shared. "There's nothing supernatural about the characters he's playing. They're just biological identical twins... Mike took it all on, bro. I had never seen anything like it."

Sinners is now playing in cinemas.