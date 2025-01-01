Pope Francis dies

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.

On Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced that the pontiff had passed away at his residence within The Vatican in Rome, Italy.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," he began. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church."

Cardinal Farrell went on to praise Francis's integrity and commitment to leading the Catholic Church around the world.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised," the cardinal continued. "With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

In addition, Archbishop Diego Ravelli revealed Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified and focused on "expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ".

"The renewed rite seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world," he commented.

In February, Francis was admitted to hospital after suffering a bout of bronchitis.

After his condition worsened, doctors diagnosed him with bilateral pneumonia.

Francis later returned to his home at The Vatican to recover. His last public appearance was a brief meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday morning.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936, Francis was ordained as a priest in 1969 and created a cardinal in 2001. Following the shock resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in February 2013, the religious leader was elected pope by a papal conclave the following month.

The sovereign of the Vatican City State chose his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

A papal conclave, when the College of Cardinals convene to elect a new pope, typically takes place around 15 days after the death of a pope.