Bowen Yang calls Aimee Lou Wood's criticism of Saturday Night Live sketch 'valid'

Bowen Yang has insisted Aimee Lou Wood's criticism of The White Lotus parody on Saturday Night Live was "completely valid".

Earlier this month, the English star called out the producers of the comedy show for airing a sketch which poked fun at her TV series, The White Lotus, with actress Sarah Sherman portraying her character, Chelsea.

Wood denounced the show for mocking her teeth, deeming it "mean and unfunny", with Sherman later sending her a bouquet of flowers as an apology.

Reacting to the controversy in a recent interview for Extra, Yang voiced his support for Wood.

"However she reacted to that sketch is completely valid," he emphasised. "You kind of forget the sort of human, emotional cost that it sort of extols on someone."

Yang went on to admit that it can be easy to take a concept too far when working in a fast-paced environment like SNL.

"You need those reminders every now and then that parody can go too far sometimes, and that we as comedians can take account for that instead of banging our foot and saying that, like, we should be allowed to say whatever we want because that's just the culture," the 34-year-old continued.

Yang is currently promoting his new romantic comedy, The Wedding Banquet.

Co-starring Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran, the film is now showing in U.S. cinemas and opens in the U.K. on 9 May.