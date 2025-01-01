Brandon Sklenar had no doubt he would land 1923 role

Brandon Sklenar has revealed that he had no doubt he would be cast in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923.

The actor was confident he would land the role of Spencer Dutton in the American western drama, which is a prequel to Paramount's Yellowstone.

Speaking to his The Housemaid co-star Sydney Sweeney for Interview Magazine, Brandon reflected on the auditions he walked away from feeling the most confident.

"When I auditioned for Edward Mapplethorpe," he said, referring to the 2018 biographical drama Mapplethorpe. "I did this little movie about Robert Mapplethorpe, and I played his brother. That was the only other time I've had that feeling. I just knew I was going to get it."

However, Brandon said he had never been as sure of getting a role as when he auditioned for 1923.

"But I've never had anything like Spencer before," the actor recalled. "The first time I read it, the hairs on my arm stood up, and I just was like, 'Yeah, this is mine. No one else can do this.'"

However, the 34-year-old insisted that it wasn't "from a sense of arrogance", adding, "It's just a really calm sort of belief."

Explaining why he felt such a connection to Spencer, the It Ends With Us actor said, "On paper, he's the coolest character on any television show out, in my opinion."

Brandon then noted that Spencer is also "self-aware and he's vulnerable", adding, "As a young man, he's kind of everything you want in a character."

The show's second series premiered in February and concluded earlier this month.