Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver respond to critics of 46-year age gap

Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver have addressed the naysayers who thought their relationship "wouldn't work" because of their 46-year age gap.

The 99-year-old acting legend acknowledged that many people didn't expect his relationship with Silver, 53, to last due to the significant age difference, but they've proved cynics wrong by still going strong after 13 years of marriage.

"We get along so well," Van Dyke told People, to which Silver added, "We just care about each other so much."

The Mary Poppins star continued, "Everybody said it wouldn't work," and Silver agreed, saying, "Yeah. I mean it's like eerie how well it works. People the same age don't last."

Van Dyke met the make-up artist while she was working at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in 2006 and they tied the knot in February 2012.

Opening about their first meeting, the star recalled, "I never said hello to a strange girl in my life. I was too scared. But I was at a show backstage and she walked by, and for some reason, I just jumped up and said, 'Hi, I'm Dick.' There's something about her and got me, and I was right."

Silver added that Van Dyke is a "very supportive" partner who makes her feel like she "can do anything", to which he sweetly responded, "And you can."

Van Dyke, who turns 100 in December, was previously married to Margie Willett, the mother of his four children, between 1948 and 1984.