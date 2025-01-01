Bella Ramsey didn't want coming out as non-binary to be 'a big thing'

Bella Ramsey has mixed emotions about coming as non-binary because it became a bigger deal than they would have liked.

The Last of Us star, who prefers they/them pronouns, publicly disclosed they were non-binary and gender-fluid in 2023.

Reflecting on the decision in an interview with The Observer, Bella, 21, admitted that the experience has been "a mixed bag" and part of them regrets doing so because it caused such a furore.

"Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn't, because I didn't want it to become a headline and a big thing," the Game of Thrones star said. "And obviously it was going to, and I didn't really understand that at the time. And I wasn't really prepared for that. But on the other hand, people have said to me that it's been very helpful for them seeing some representation.

"So it's been a mixed bag, but overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I'm keeping a secret."

The British actor now hopes that the conversation moves on and their gender identity won't be the focus of interviews anymore.

"Now I'm like, 'I'll talk about it, but I don't want it to be the focus any more.' I guess I'm just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically," they stated.

Bella currently stars as Ellie in season two of HBO's post-apocalyptic survival series The Last of Us, which is based on the video game of the same name.