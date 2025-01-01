Leonardo DiCaprio pays tribute to the late Pope Francis

Leonardo DiCaprio is among those paying tribute to Pope Francis after his death at 88.

The Oscar winner - who met the Pope in 2016 for his environmental documentary Before the Flood - shared photos from that meeting on Instagram after the Vatican announced the pontiff's passing.

"Pope Francis was a transformational leader, not only for the Catholic Church, but also for environmental reform and activism," DiCaprio wrote in the caption.

"During the filming of my documentary Before the Flood in 2016, I had the honour of sitting down with Pope Francis for a conversation on the urgent need to address climate change. That experience was enlightening, deeply moving and thought-provoking."

"Pope Francis urged individuals, communities, institutions and world leaders to unite in caring for our common home," DiCaprio added. "His legacy will continue to inspire generations of environmentalists around the world. May he rest in peace."

Other stars who met Pope Francis over the years shared tributes on social media on Monday, including Sylvester Stallone, who wrote that he was a "wonderful, wonderful man! Rest in peace holy father"; and Whoopi Goldberg, who shared, "He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ's love enveloped believer and non-believer."