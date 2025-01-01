Frankie Muniz shares alarming mental health update

Frankie Muniz has opened up about his personal struggles.

The Malcolm in the Middle star took to X on Monday, sharing that he has reached a "new low".

"If I'm being 100% honest... mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low," Muniz wrote. "Just wanted to say it out loud."

Although he did not mention any specifics, Muniz has run into a number of hurdles in his new career as a NASCAR driver.

A longtime fan, Muniz dedicated himself to the sport full time in 2023.

In a race earlier this month, his truck was struck by another driver, and, on Friday, the vehicle suffered a major mechanical failure that set him back significantly.

"My power steering line burst," Muniz said after his disappointing finish at the Rockingham, North Carolina, race, adding that the incident "ripped a hole" in his hand "just trying to hold onto it".

"That was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," he said.

Also on Friday, Muniz went on Instagram Live to share updates on the Malcolm in the Middle revival, which he began filming earlier this month.

The four-episode series, which reunites Muniz with his co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, centres on Malcolm (Muniz) as he's thrown back into his zany family's chaos at a 40th wedding anniversary party.