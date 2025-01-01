David Beckham teases A-list guests on new chat show

David Beckham is set to host his own Champions League talk show.

The Manchester Utd and England football legend is reportedly lining up celebrity guests including Ryan Reynolds, Gordon Ramsay and Tom Cruise for the upcoming programme.

He told America's CBS Golazo sports network: "I'm really looking forward to turning up with a few mates, a few glasses of wine, watching the game and great conversation."

Teasing the show on Instagram, the soccer star filmed himself walking through his studio, showing a lavishly decorated set with orange velvet armchairs, modern furniture, huge bookshelves and abstract art on the walls.

Beaming at the camera, he shared: "So I've just arrived in my studio for Beckham and Friends Live, my new Champions League show and I must admit it all looks so beautiful. Very exciting!"

The news of the new chat show comes off the back of Beckham's hugely successful Netflix documentary series, Beckham, which offered unprecedented access into the former Real Madrid star's life.

The Sun even claimed this could pave the way for the former player getting into hosting football shows and being the heir apparent to Match of the Day chair, Gary Lineker.

The first two episodes of the Inter Miami co-owner's show will be live from London and will cover the Champions League semi-final second legs between Inter Milan and Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal on 6 and 7 May, respectively.