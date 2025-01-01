Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez eye Vogue wedding exclusive

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice nuptials will be full of power players, including members of the Trump family - and it may all end up in Vogue magazine.

Page Six reports that the couple have been talking to editor Anna Wintour about giving the exclusive story to the magazine, although "nothing is settled yet".

Amazon founder Bezos and Sánchez are set to wed in the Italian city in a three-day extravaganza lasting from 26 to 29 June.

In attendance will be several Trumps, a gaggle of Kardashians, and a raft of other A-list celebs, including the likes of Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

Bezos has a longtime friendship with Wintour, dating back to 2012 when Amazon first sponsored the New York Met Gala, which he attended with his then-wife, Mackenzie Scott.

He reportedly took styling advice from the editor, who advised him to team a pocket square with his Tom Ford tux.

The engaged couple also appeared in a 2023 Vogue magazine shoot when Bezos wore a cowboy hat and showed off his muscles in a white T-shirt in photos.

He and Sánchez were widely mocked for the spread, which was shot on location at his Texas ranch.