John Cena admits getting hair transplant after 'bullying' from fans

John Cena has admitted getting a hair transplant after receiving taunts from fans over his "bald spot".

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, the wrestler-turned-actor revealed he underwent the cosmetic procedure last November.

While John joked that his hairline was very patchy to begin with, he is happy with the results so far.

"You have to take the ones from the side and plug them in on top," the WWE champion explained. "It just takes a while for it to come in. It's coming in. Hopefully, in a couple of months, it looks better... There's another headline. Hair transplant. There is no shame in that. I have a problem, I try to fix it."

John went on to recall how he decided to undergo the cosmetic procedure after fans made comments about his appearance.

"Thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions," he teased. "You guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control. (People said), 'Hey dude. You don't look good enough out there.' You guys aren't cool to me. I'm in the (Royal) Rumble trying to win. 'Man has a bald spot.' That's not fair. I can't control that. It happens to seven out of 10 dudes. One of you sons of b**ches could've pulled me to the side. In unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. Y'all don't know what that's like. That is straight-up bullying and just not cool. Thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That's how far y'all pushed me."

Elsewhere in the conversation, John also admitted that he cannot grow facial hair.

"I can't grow facial hair, I haven't shaved in 10 years... I can't grow a moustache, I've got nothing," the 47-year-old sighed.