Sarah Jessica Parker rejects 'unfair' ideas about parenting teenage girls

Sarah Jessica Parker has rejected some "unfair" ideas about parenting teenage twin girls.

During an appearance on TODAY's Jenna and Friends on Monday, the Sex and the City actress reflected on her experiences of raising three children.

Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, share son James Wilkie, 22, and 15-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion.

"I feel like there's a sort of unfair idea about teenage twin girls," she began, noting: "I find mine really likable."

Host Jenna Bush Hager, who has a twin sister, agreed, before joking: "Totally! I mean, we weren't always likable."

Parker went on to insist that she finds each of her children to be "so interesting".

"And I will say that, yes. But I really love their company. They're so interesting. I'm sure your parents felt this way. It's like you're constantly in a control study, because you have one of this type and one of this type," the 60-year-old continued. "And they go to the same school, and they have reactions. I can say to the school, like, 'This is a proper control study. Like this is feelings, and they can kind of tell the story of the larger group.' But, they're just really interesting. They're, generally speaking, really kind and curious."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Parker opened up about playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and the sequel series, And Just Like That..., which is due to premiere on 29 May.

The star insisted she has never felt frustrated with her famous character, even during some of her more "controversial" moments.

"I feel like I have such implicit trust and faith in Michael Patrick (King, showrunner) and his extraordinary writing staff that, though decisions sometimes, I recognise, might be controversial or give people grief or have people have very big feelings, it's incredibly fun to do. So, I really love it. It's been such a sort of extraordinary experience," she smiled. "I try to describe it as being contractually obligated to play somebody else - be somebody else - for about 27 years, to behave in ways which would be illegal if I, as a married person with children, ways in which I would behave in the city or with men."