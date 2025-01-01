George Clooney and wife Amal never argue: 'I hit the jackpot'

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney have "never had an argument" in over a decade of marriage.

During an interview for CBS Mornings on Monday, the actor noted he and the human rights lawyer are having a "really great time in life" and are enjoying watching their seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella grow.

"Our kids are seven, about to be eight, which is a pretty great age," he told host Gayle King. "They're really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great - our kids are funny and make us laugh."

George then recalled how he divulged to Gayle in an interview back in 2022 that he and Amal, 47, never argue.

"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't. We're trying to find something to fight about!" the 63-year-old continued. "I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So, it's great."

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed the twins in 2017.

The Oscar-winning star is currently promoting his Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck, in which he portrays journalist Edward R. Murrow.

The show is based on the 2005 movie of the same name.