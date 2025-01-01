Hailey Bieber suffering from recurring ovarian cysts

Hailey Bieber has revealed she suffers from recurring ovarian cysts.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the model shared a photo in which she displayed her stomach area.

In the accompanying caption, Hailey explained that she currently has two cysts, or fluid-filled sacs which develop on an ovary.

Ovarian cysts occur naturally and usually go away by themselves over the course of a few months.

"If you deal with ovarian cysts, I'm right there with ya!" she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed a son named Jack last August.

But back in November 2022, the Rhode founder was forced to shut down pregnancy speculation by explaining that her stomach area appeared rounder because she had an ovarian cyst "the size of an apple".

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," the 28-year-old stated at the time. "Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

Despite experiencing recurring ovarian cysts, Hailey noted that she hasn't been diagnosed with endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).