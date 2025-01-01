Sydney Sweeney teaming up with Michael Bay for OutRun movie adaptation

Sydney Sweeney and director Michael Bay are bringing a movie adaptation of the video game OutRun to the big screen.

The Anyone But You star and the Bad Boys director are producing a feature adaptation of Sega's 1980s driving video game, according to Deadline. The Transformers filmmaker is attached to direct the film from a script by Jayson Rothwell.

The project is in the early stages of development and Sweeney is currently only attached as a producer. However, she typically stars in the films she produces so this could change later in the process.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Sega launched OutRun in 1986 and it became one of the most successful arcade games around the world. In the game, users have to reach the finish line within a set time and the courses become increasingly difficult and filled with obstacles as play progresses.

OutRun's success sparked a new genre of driving games and even an electronic music subgenre of the same name.

Sweeney and Bay will produce the adaptation alongside his Platinum Dunes partner Brad Fuller and Toru Nakahara for Sega.

OutRun is the latest video game movie for Universal following the huge commercial success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy's. Both have sequels in the works.

Sweeney's previous producing credits include Anyone But You and Immaculate, while her upcoming projects include her upcoming biopic of boxer Christy Martin and Colman Domingo's directorial effort Scandalous!, in which she plays actress Kim Novak.