Tom Hanks celebrates first day of work on Toy Story 5

Tom Hanks spent his first day in the recording studio for Toy Story 5 on Monday.

The Oscar-winning actor, who has voiced the cowboy doll Woody in Pixar's animated franchise for 30 years, has completed his first recording session for the fifth instalment.

Hanks revealed the news on Instagram by posting a photo of his hand in front of a microphone and a script.

He teased in the caption, "First day of work on a certain Story Number 5! Need a hint? Disney. Studio B."

Toy Story 5 will be released in cinemas on 19 June 2026 and once again star Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, voiced by Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, respectively.

According to reports, Scary Movie star Anna Faris has joined the cast in an undisclosed voice role, while Ernie Hudson has replaced the late Carl Weathers as the voice of the G.I. Joe-style action figure Combat Carl.

Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but the official synopsis from Pixar reads: "This time around it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all new threat to playtime."

While Hanks only started work on the project on Monday, his co-star Allen did his first recording session for Buzz Lightyear back in December.

"It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I'm so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest," he told Collider at the time. "It's gonna be fun... It's a really good story, guys."

The Toy Story franchise launched in 1995 and spawned sequels in 1999, 2010 and 2019.