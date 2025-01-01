Meghan, Duchess of Sussex admits original business name was a 'world salad'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has acknowledged the original name for her lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, was a "word salad".

The former actress introduced her lifestyle business as American Riviera Orchard last year, but later announced in February that she had changed the brand name to As Ever.

During Tuesday's episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, Meghan explained to Highbrow Hippie co-founder Kadi Lee that she had As Ever in mind three years ago, but the branding ideas evolved once Netflix came on as a partner in her business.

"I had secured As Ever as a name in 2022, and then as everything started to evolve last year, and bringing in a partner the size that it was, it was just so interesting," Meghan shared, reports Us Weekly.

"You remember, I said, 'I like American Riviera as an umbrella,' and then be able to have verticals beneath it. And maybe have the 'Orchard' really small. But when that's not feasible... suddenly it became this word salad. I didn't love that so much."

The 43-year-old ultimately decided to return to the name she had "always loved" and "protected for a reason".

"And then we were able to focus in the quiet and put our heads down and build on something that no one was sniffing around to even see about. It was really just helpful to have that quiet period," she added.

When the royal announced the name change in February, she told her Instagram followers that American Riviera Orchard felt limiting.

"It's my neighbourhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she said in a video.

The former Suits star launched As Ever earlier this month with a line of jams, honey and teas, all of which sold out within an hour.

She teamed up with Netflix for her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, earlier this year.