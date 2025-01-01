Dave Coulier learned he was cancer-free on the day his grandson was born

Dave Coulier found out he was cancer-free on the day his grandson was born.

The Full House star has revealed he celebrated becoming cancer-free and a grandfather on the same day after his son Luc and his wife Alex welcomed a baby boy, Chance Lee, on 27 March.

Speaking to his former co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on the latest episode of their podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!, Coulier explained he became cancer-free four months after revealing he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November last year.

"I got the good news the day the baby was born," the 65-year-old recalled.

"So I heard the news and I was so excited, and then Luc called us and he said, 'Hey, the baby just was born.' And so, I mean, it was an amazing day," Coulier continued. "It was really amazing, you know? So we were like, 'Oh, this is just too much!'"

The actor shares Luc, 34, with his actress ex-wife Jayne Modean, to whom he was married from 1990 to 1992. He later married his current wife, Melissa Bring, in 2014.

In an interview with Parade published in March, Bring said that her husband's battle with the disease became so difficult that he was "prepared" to die.

"He was like, 'I'm prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to,'" the photographer recalled at the time. "Those conversations were obviously so tough."