Madelaine Petsch confirms romance with Tyga

Madelaine Petsch has confirmed her rumoured romance with Tyga.

The Riverdale star, 30, and the 35-year-old rap sensation - whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson - looked loved up at the Coachella music festival.

Rack City rapper Tyga had appeared at the festival as a guest singer, offering vocals during performances by fellow rapper Ty Dolla Sign and also music producer Mustard.

Taking to social media late on Monday, Petsch went 'Instagram Official' with the Grammy-nominated artist as she shared loved-up snaps of them together.

Sharing a collection of photos alongside a simple caption stating, "madschella", the TV star included one image of her resting her head on the shoulder of the musician, and a second photo of them facing away from the camera with their arms around each other.

Tyga had previously shared some photos from the festival with a caption stating, "WTCHELLY", which included one image of the actress walking alongside him.

The social media snaps come two months after the pair first sparked rumours of a relationship when they were spotted together at a Hollywood party.

Tyga famously dated reality star Kylie Jenner from 2014 until 2017 - and he was previously married to Instagram star Jordan Craig from 2010 until 2011.

He shares a 12-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna and has also dated model Demi Rose and singer Avril Lavigne over the years.

Petsch previously dated musician Travis Mills from 2017 until 2020 and was romantically linked to music manager Anthony Li in 2022.