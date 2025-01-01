Joe Exotic marries for a third time

Joe Exotic has become married for a third time.

The 62-year-old American media personality - best known by his nickname The Tiger King, but whose real name is Joseph Allen Schreibvogel - is currently serving a 21-year sentence after being found guilty of several crimes including wildlife trafficking and being involved in a murder-for-hire plot.

The former reality star is incarcerated at Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth where he met 33-year-old fellow inmate Jorge Maldonado who is reportedly serving time for immigration-related issues.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Exotic shared his happy news that he and Maldonado have been married - posting a photograph of them together wearing smart tuxedos, bow ties and cream-coloured caps.

The Netflix star captioned the loved-up snap writing, "Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband, Jorge Flores Maldonado."

He also warned his followers to be kind about the new union, adding, "You know the rules. Be nice or get the (boot)."

Days earlier, Exotic had posted photographs of himself alongside Maldonado and gushed that his younger lover had helped him through his ongoing prostate cancer battle.

He wrote late last week, "He has gotten me through so much fighting cancer under these conditions. All I pray to God for is Trump woll (sic) allow me to enjoy a little life outside with him before it's too late. I love you Jorge you are my life."

This marks the third marriage for the Tiger King star as he was previously married to social media star Dillon Passage, 27, from 2017 until 2023.

He was previously married to Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park employee Travis Maldonado from 2015 until his accidental death by self-inflicted gunshot in 2017 when he was aged 23.