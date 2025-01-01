Sebastian Stan discusses Annabelle Wallis romance

Sebastian Stan has issued some rare comments about his relationship with Annabelle Wallis.

The 42-year-old Marvel actor has been in a relationship with 40-year-old British star Wallis since 2022 - but the couple have kept their love largely out of the spotlight.

Now the Gossip Girl star has explained that it is no mistake that he and Wallis have kept their relationship to themselves.

He told the May 2025 issue of Vanity Fair, "I feel like it's really difficult nowadays to be able to have any privacy whatsoever."

The Romanian-born American actor added, "It's the one part of my life that I try to keep somewhat for myself, even though it sort of ends up being out there."

While the couple have rarely addressed their relationship in public, Stan did refer to his Peaky Blinders star girlfriend while accepting a Golden Globe award earlier this year.

Taking to the stage in January to collect the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for his performance as Edward in the drama A Different Man, he declared, "Annabelle, I love you."

Wallis also attended the Oscars with Stan in March where he was nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance as Donald Trump in The Apprentice - but he lost out to Adrien Brody for his performance as László Tót in The Brutalist.