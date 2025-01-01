Joshua Jackson gives rare insight into fatherhood experience

Joshua Jackson has given a rare insight into his experience as a father of a young girl.

The 46-year-old Dawson's Creek star shares a five-year-old daughter named Juno with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, 38.

Appearing on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast, Jackson gave rare insights into his most important "job" of all - being a father.

He said, "If I ever did anything to estrange my daughter from myself, I would be in duress. I actually can't conceive of it because I don't even wanna think of the pain that that would be."

Touching on the collapse of his marriage, he continued, "Regardless of how messy the divorce is, beautiful the divorce is, easy (or) hard the co-parenting is ... I think this generation of dads is understanding, like 'I need to be here."

He went on, "It's gonna be hard, but this is important, and I've got to do this.' It's my job - shared with my ex-wife - to do everything that we can to nurture you, cultivate you and give you all the tools that you need in life."

Jackson and Turner-Smith were married in 2019 after a year of dating and welcomed Juno in April 2020 - but it was revealed in October 2023 that British star Turner-Smith had filed for divorce.

"Irreconcilable differences" were cited as the reason for the divorce and subsequent reports suggested that hectic work schedules had caused trouble in the relationship for a year before deciding to throw in the towel.

Jackson subsequently dated Oscar-winning star Lupita Nyong'o with the romance confirmed in December 2023, but they split the following year.