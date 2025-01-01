Andrew Garfield reveals conditions to reprise Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield is keen to put on the Spider-Man suit again.

He was asked if he would come back during a Q&A at Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, and responded, "For sure, I would 100 per cent come back if it was the right thing - if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before, that you can sink your teeth into."

Garfield reminisced about the Marvel character and how much he loved playing Spider-Man, but stressed that there would have to be a new angle for him to reprise the role.

"I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I would want to do something very strange. I would want to do something very unique and offbeat and surprising," the actor said in an Instagram video.

Garfield played Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, before a third film was shelved.

After his time as Peter Parker was cut short, Tom Holland took over the role, starting in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The two actors reprised their Spider-Man roles along with Tobey Maguire in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield told Esquire in October that the experience was "healing".