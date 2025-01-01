Harvey Weinstein retrial set to open with majority-female jury

Opening statements are set for Wednesday New York time in disgraced former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial.

A majority-female jury will decide the landmark case.

Prosecutors and Weinstein's lawyers finished choosing a final juror on Tuesday after a selection process yielded a seven-woman, five-man and five-alternate jury on Monday. Alternates are there to step in if a member of the main panel can't see the trial through.

Weinstein's rape and sexual assault retrial involves accusations from three women: an aspiring actor who said he raped her in 2013, and two women who made separate allegations in 2006. One of those two was not part of the original trial.

In the meantime, Weinstein is also facing a separate 2022 rape conviction in Los Angeles.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and has insisted that all sexual encounters he was involved in were consensual.

The 12 members of the jury for the New York retrial include a physics researcher, a photographer, a dietitian, a therapist, an investment bank software engineer and a fire safety director. Others have experience in real estate, TV commercials, debt collection and social work.

Those chosen were questioned about their backgrounds, life experiences and various other points that could relate to their ability to be fair and impartial in the highly publicised case.