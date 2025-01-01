Demi Moore named 'Most Beautiful Person'

Demi Moore has been named 2025's "Most Beautiful Person" by People Magazine.

The actress admitted she "tortured" herself in her past pursuit of beauty as she discussed winning this year's Most Beautiful Person prize.

"I did torture myself," Demi, 62, told the publication as she reflected on what beauty means to her.

"Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like... I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself."

The actress, who won Best Female Actor at this year's Emmy Awards for her starring role in body-horror film The Substance, explained she has a kinder approach to her body and appearance these days.

"I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don't operate from that place. It's a much more aligned relationship.

However, she admitted there are times when she is bothered by the effects of ageing.

"I have overall really incredible health, but that doesn't mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and I don't go, 'God I look old.' Or 'God my face is falling'," Demi said.

"'I do. I do and there are things I just don't like and I would prefer that it didn't feel like it was falling. But, at the same time, I can accept that is where I'm at today."