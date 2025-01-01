Tina Knowles blasts 'horrendous' rumours suggesting Beyoncé faked pregnancy

Tina Knowles has slammed rumours suggesting Beyoncé faked being pregnant with her first child.

Shortly after the superstar and her husband Jay-Z announced they were expecting a baby back in 2011, speculation begin to circulate online due to the way her dress moved around her growing stomach during an appearance on a TV programme.

Beyoncé's representative called the rumours "stupid, ridiculous, and false" at the time, and during a recent video interview for People, Tina defended her oldest child.

"Babies and children are so precious and so sacred," she said. "To hear people say the most horrendous things and to call my whole family a lie, because we would all have to be part of that conspiracy and lie about something so sacred."

Tina noted that Beyoncé asked her not to comment on the rumours.

And the fashion designer admitted it was a "very trying time" for her entire family.

"It was one of the worst times in my life because I couldn't say anything. My daughter was saying, 'No, you're going to make the story bigger.' But it didn't go away for a long time. It's one of the most painful things for me, that people could be that disgusting," the 71-year-old continued. "I deal with lies all the time. I'm dealing with lies now, that I'm having, like, an invisible zipper at my mouth to talk about things now because there's always these crazy rumours that are out there and, people just get to lie and they don't have to suffer any consequences, you know, it is very sad."

Beyoncé welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 13, in January 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Tina is currently promoting her memoir, Matriarch. The book is now available to purchase.