Minka Kelly has considered returning to her 'backup' career 'many times'

Minka Kelly has considered making a return to her "backup" career "many times" over the years.

During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, guest co-host Andy Cohen asked the actress whether it was true that she once believed her Hollywood run was "over".

In response, Minka confessed that she's "thought that many times".

"Of course! I've thought that (after) every job that finishes," she said. "And then if any amount of time passes, you're like, 'Okay, this is it. I had a good run. And that's okay, everything's okay. I have my backup. I can be a scrub tech again.'"

After working as a receptionist at a plastic surgeon's office, Minka trained to be a scrub nurse/technician in operating rooms.

She assisted surgeons right up until she landed the role of Lyla Garrity on Friday Night Lights in 2006.

And while host Jenna Bush Hager and Andy appeared shocked, Minka confirmed she "seriously" contemplates going back to her former profession "all the time" as it "gives (me) a bit of confidence".

"You know this isn't the whole world," the 44-year-old continued, gesturing to a promo image for her new show, Ransom Canyon. "So, the rejection that you get being an actor is sort of balanced out for me and you can go, 'But I'm good at this. I know I'm good at this.' I loved it so much. It's really good to feel like you're good at something."

Co-starring Josh Duhamel, Ransom Canyon is now streaming on Netflix.