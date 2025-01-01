Seth Rogen leads star-studded voice cast for Andy Serkis's Animal Farm

Seth Rogen leads the all-star voice cast for Andy Serkis's animated film adaptation of George Orwell's classic novel Animal Farm.

The star-studded voice cast also includes Steve Buscemi, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Kieran Culkin, Woody Harrelson, Kathleen Turner, Jim Parsons, Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, reports Variety.

Orwell's 1945 satirical novella follows a group of farmyard animals who rebel against their human owner and take over the farm, where they hope to live freely and equally. However, their uprising is betrayed when a cunning pig named Napoleon, voiced by Rogen, becomes the ruler instead.

The comedy actor has plenty of voice acting experience, having voiced the likes of Pumbaa in The Lion King remakes, Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Bebop in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Mantis in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

Serkis signed up to direct Animal Farm in 2012 and completed production last year. In addition to directing, he also produced the project via his Imaginarium banner and lent his voice to a character.

He previously directed Breathe, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. After Animal Farm, he will direct, executive produce, and star in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, in which he'll reprise his role as Gollum using performance capture technology.

Animal Farm, written by Nicholas Stoller, is the third feature adaptation of Orwell's famed novella after the 1954 and 1999 films.

The animation is set to be released in the U.S. in July.