Ryan Coogler thanks audiences for supporting Sinners after successful opening weekend

Writer-director Ryan Coogler has written a heartfelt letter thanking audiences for supporting his new film Sinners at the cinemas over the weekend.

The Black Panther director expressed his "eternal gratitude" to cinemagoers for spending their time and money on his period horror movie, which stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers.

"Eternal gratitude. My heart is bursting with it," Coogler wrote in his letter, which was shared on the film's social media pages. "I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see Sinners. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterward and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups."

He continued, "I want to thank you all who watching more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains."

Sinners performed better than expected at the box office, taking more than $60 million (£45 million) worldwide in its opening weekend.

The Creed director told readers that he believes "in the theatrical experience" and intends to dedicate his life to making movies for the cinema. He added that the response to Sinners has "invigorated me and many others who believe in this art form".

Coogler concluded his message by writing, "Every time that you show up to theaters you allow us to come back and do it again. And together maybe we can expand the definition of what a blockbuster is, and what an IMAX audience looks like. I'll see you at the movies, popcorn bucket in hand!"

In his letter, Coogler also listed many of his cinematic influences, such as Spike Lee, John Singleton, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan, and gave a shout-out to his longtime editor Michael P. Shawver.