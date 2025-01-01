The Kardashians developing spin-off TV series

The Kardashian-Jenner family are developing a spin-off of their reality show called Calabasas Behind the Gates.

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick appeared alongside Rob Mills, executive vice president at Disney, to announce the spin-off at Hulu's Get Real House event on Tuesday.

"It's very exciting, very new, very excellent. We're excited to continue developing," she said of the series, reports People.

Mills explained, "We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas - who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians? So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates."

Khloé added that the show will follow those closest to the famous family, such as friends and neighbours in their gated community in Calabasas, California.

Neither Khloé nor Scott, who shares three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, divulged if they would appear in the show.

The Calabasas Behind the Gates announcement comes shortly after the family wrapped the sixth season of their reality show The Kardashians. It has already been renewed for the seventh series.

The Kardashians is a reworked continuation of their original E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in 2021 after a 20-season run. During that time, they were involved in numerous spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Khloé & Lamar, among several others.

Calabasas Behind the Gates does not yet have a release date.