Pedro Pascal champions trans rights with statement T-shirt at Thunderbolts premiere

Pedro Pascal made a bold statement in support of trans rights at the premiere of Marvel's new movie Thunderbolts on Tuesday night.

The Last of Us actor, who has been a longtime advocate of the transgender community, wore a white T-shirt bearing the message "Protect the Dolls" in a black font.

American designer Conner Ives debuted the T-shirt during his London Fashion Week show in February to show support for trans women, who are affectionally referred to as "dolls" by the LGBTQ+ community. It has since gone viral and is currently out of stock.

All proceeds from the sale of the shirt go to Trans Lifeline, a charity that offers trans people support and resources.

Pascal, who previously wore the statement top at his 50th birthday party earlier this month, rocked it again on the yellow carpet a week after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman is someone born biologically female and does not include transgender women who hold gender recognition certificates (GRCs).

The Mandalorian star's sister, Lux Pascal, came out as a transgender woman in 2021.

In February, he expressed his support for the trans community once again via an Instagram post. Alongside an image which read, "A world without trans people has never existed and never will," he wrote, "I can't think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist."

Pascal appeared at the Thunderbolts premiere ahead of his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) later this year. He plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released in cinemas in July.