NEWS Sonic speeds back to the top as Captain America: Brave New World debuts big on the Official Film Chart Newsdesk Share with :





Blue blur strikes again! Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has raced back to Number 1 on this week’s Official Film Chart, reclaiming the top spot with a five-place leap. The high-energy third instalment in the beloved video game adaptation series sees Jeff Fowler return to the director’s chair for another action-packed, family-friendly adventure featuring the iconic Sega character.



The film’s resurgence at the top marks a return to form for the franchise, which continues to prove its lasting appeal with audiences of all ages. Packed with comedy, heart, and high-speed thrills, Sonic 3 cements its place as one of the most popular video game adaptations to hit the big screen.



Hot on its heels, this week’s highest new entry makes an impressive debut at Number 2. Captain America: Brave New World, the 2025 Marvel Studios epic, crashes into the chart with superhero strength. The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (now wielding the Captain America shield), alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Carl Lumbly. As anticipation builds for its full cinematic release, fans are clearly eager to dive into Marvel’s next phase of storytelling.



Elsewhere, A Complete Unknown, the highly buzzed-about Bob Dylan biopic, makes a dramatic climb. The film, starring Timothée Chalamet as the legendary folk icon, rockets 26 places to land at Number 6. With Chalamet’s uncanny transformation and a soundtrack brimming with Dylan’s early-era classics, the film has sparked renewed interest in the singer-songwriter’s influential beginnings.



Rounding out this week’s biggest movers is the animated comedy Hop, which bounds 21 places up the chart to Number 7. The 2011 Easter-themed favourite, featuring the voice talents of Russell Brand and James Marsden, continues to be a seasonal hit with families during the Bank Holiday period.



From fast-paced fantasy to Marvel action and musical legends, this week’s chart is a genre-spanning showcase of what’s keeping UK audiences entertained.