David Harbour breaks silence on Lily Allen split rumours

David Harbour has broken his silence on rumours of a split with Lily Allen.

The Stranger Things star has spoken out for the first time since rumours swirled that he and the British singer had called it quits after four years of marriage.

In a new interview with GQ published on Wednesday, David insisted that he doesn't want to "engage" in the speculation.

"I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life," he said. "There's no use in that form of engaging (with rumours) because it's all based on hysterical hyperbole."

The 50-year-old noted that he didn't want to encourage a "salacious s**tshow of humiliation".

It was first reported that the couple had split in January after Lily allegedly discovered David had a secret profile on the celebrity dating app Raya. Neither party has confirmed this.

Speculation was further fuelled later that month when the Smile singer, 39, checked herself into a trauma clinic, telling fans on her BBC podcast Miss Me?, "I've been spiralling and spiralling, and it's got out of control."

Following her stay in the U.S. facility, Lily returned to her podcast in February, assuring fans she was in a "stronger place" and just needed "some time and space away from everything".

Also in February, David was spotted without his wedding ring at the Critics Choice Awards and the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special.

He was also rumoured to be dating 27-year-old model Ellie Beers Fallon.