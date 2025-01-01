Noah Schnapp reflects on impact coming out has had on his acting work

Noah Schnapp has proudly reflected on the positive impact coming out has had on his performances.

The 20-year-old actor was propelled into the spotlight when he was just 11-years-old thanks to his breakout role in the smash hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Two years ago, the American star came out as gay - and he now says that this has allowed him to perform more authentically on screen.

Opening up to Variety, the Will Byers actor said, "It's been amazing, it's such a better experience being able to walk onto that set and know that I'm finally living truthfully."

He added, "It made this season a million times better to not be hiding."

Schnapp came out in January 2023 via TikTok where he lip-synced to a viral monologue originally made by an influencer who shares content under the handle @princessazula0 where she said, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

The Netflix star shared his clip with a caption stating, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

He subsequently told Variety at the time, "I didn't want to sit there waiting nervously to see what people were going to say.

"I just wanted to put it away and be confident in who I am and know that I don't have to care what people think anymore."

Schnapp will soon be seen in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things which is scheduled to stream this year.