Pete Davidson confirms huge cost of his tattoo removal

Pete Davidson has discussed the huge financial cost he is experiencing while having his tattoos removed.

The 31-year-old comedian is heavily covered in body ink but started the process of having the designs removed back in 2020.

And while the process of laser removal hurts, he has admitted he is experiencing financial pain too as he attempts to return his skin to a blank canvas.

Opening up to Variety on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live star said, "It's a pretty uncomfortable amount of money to disclose, but I think one of the tabloids already leaked it."

He then confirmed, "I've already spent like 200K and I'm like 30% done. So, like, it's gonna suck. Now that I've said (the tattoo remover's) name, though, he's a little nicer, for sure."

With 70% of his artwork still to be removed, Davidson revealed that the process takes longer than expected as he needs to allow his body time to recover.

He said, "Well, I have to plan it in between work because it's a six-week healing process each time you get one removed.

"So each tattoo is 10 to 12 sessions. That's 60 weeks of your life right there on just one tattoo to remove."

Expressing his disdain for the process, he added, "So it's pretty horrible. It's like putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer, and then you gotta do maintenance and let it heal properly. And it's pretty tough. It sucks, I'm not gonna lie."