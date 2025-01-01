Camille Razat explains why she quit Emily In Paris

Camille Razat has revealed her decision to quit the hit series Emily In Paris.

The 31-year-old French actress played the character Camille in the first four seasons of the Netflix series - but fans were shocked to see her name not included in the cast of the upcoming fifth season.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress laid out her decision to say au revoir to the smash show in her own words.

Sharing a collection of photos of herself with her co-stars, Razat wrote, "After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris.

"It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I'm deeply grateful to @starmandarren and the entire team at @netflix and @paramountpics for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world."

The star went on to explain that she felt her "storyline has naturally come to an end" and that the time was right for her to move on.

She then revealed she will be seen in a new Netflix show titled Nero and a Disney+ series called Les Disparues de la Gare - and she is keeping herself busy by launching a production company.

She concluded, "I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride."

Lead star Lily Collins was among those to react to the statement, writing in response, "Love you sister. It's been a wild ride and an absolute pleasure. You're a rockstar. So proud of you."

Season five of Emily In Paris is expected to stream before the end of the year.