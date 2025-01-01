Jessica Alba lists Beverly Hills estate amid divorce from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and her estranged husband Cash Warren have listed their Beverly Hills estate for $18,995,000 (£14.3 million).

The sprawling 1.85-acre gated estate is on the market, as reported by TMZ.

Alba's father helped her find the home in 2017, when she bought it for $10 million (£7.5 million).

The Hamptons-style house features views of the ocean and nearby canyons, and boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a hot tub, gym, theatre and pool plus a cabana and outdoor BBQ.

The former couple did a complete remodel of the home, which took 18 months.

The house is hitting the market less than three months after Alba filed for divorce from Warren after 13 years of marriage.

"I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the Fantastic Four actor wrote via Instagram in January.

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the past 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Earlier this month, Alba and Warren came together to celebrate Easter as a family . The actor gave a glimpse at the group's celebration via social media as they participated in an egg hunt and visited a petting zoo.

"Easter Sunday w the fam," Alba captioned the post.