Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at odds over sale of Beverly Hills mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are disagreeing on how to liquidate their former home.

The Let's Get Loud singer and her ex-husband have reportedly hit a sticking point when it comes the the sale of their $68 million (£51 million) marital pad in Beverly Hills, which has been sitting on the market for nearly nine months.

The Good Will Hunting star is looking to drop the steep price of the mansion to get the property off their hands, while Lopez is still holding out for top dollar, sources told TMZ.

The pair settled their divorce in January.

According to the outlet, there hasn't been serious interest in the house since the beginning of the year.

The exes first listed the 12-bedroom mansion in July last year after they failed to sell the property off-market.

They reportedly did receive and accept a $64 million (£48 million) offer last September, but the potential buyer pulled out before settlement.

Lopez and Affleck originally purchased the home for $60.85 million (£46 million) in June 2023, almost a year after they eloped to Las Vegas, but multiple reports emerged that neither of the former couple was happy there.

Following the divorce, Lopez moved into an $18 million (£14 million) home near Los Angeles, and Affleck moved into a $20 million (£15 million) pad in the Pacific Palisades that he had bought prior to his ex-wife's divorce filing. It was one of the few places left unscathed by the Los Angeles wildfires.