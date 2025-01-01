Gordon Ramsay falls victim to 'swatting' hoax

Gordon Ramsay fell victim to a bogus emergency call this week, when someone reported gunshots at the celebrity chef's Los Angeles mansion.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that LAPD officers responded to a call at Ramsay's Bel Air home, but there was nothing amiss when they arrived at the scene.

The Hell's Kitchen host's neighbours reportedly confirmed that no gunshots had been fired.

It is believed that Ramsay, his wife Tana and their four children were not home at the time of the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, suspecting that Ramsay's home was the target of a "swatting" prank, which is when someone makes a fake call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of armed police officers to an address.

The MasterChef host is not the first famous Los Angeles resident to have the police called to his home in recent weeks. A similar incident happened to rapper Nicki Minaj at her Hidden Hills home earlier this month.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LA County Sheriff's Department received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at Minaj's property on 9 April.

The call was reportedly determined to be a "swatting" call as deputies found no evidence of a crime upon arriving on the scene.

Jennifer Aniston, JoJo Siwa, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Rihanna have also been the victims of the dangerous trend.